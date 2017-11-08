US: Growth expected to remain modestly above the longer term trend - NAB

US: Growth expected to remain modestly above the longer term trend - NABBy Sandeep Kanihama
Tony Kelly, Senior Economist at NAB, notes that after a sluggish start to the year, US GDP growth rebounded in the June quarter and the labour market continues to tighten.
Key Quotes
“The large fall in the non-manufacturing ISM indicator in July is probably exaggerated and, together with the rebound in GDP growth, points to a re-alignment of the ‘hard’ activity data with the ‘soft’ business survey measures.”
“Growth is expected to remain modestly above the economy’s longer term trend; in the near-term it will be supported by the easing in financial conditions that has occurred despite Fed rate hikes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.