In view of analysts at TD Securities, the Markit PMI data from the US will offer a preliminary first look at countrywide manufacturing activity for September, with the market looking for an unchanged print at 50.3.

Key Quotes

“It stands in contrast with the ISM manufacturing reading, which dipped below 50 in August. Conversely, the preliminary Markit services PMI is projected to have advanced to 51.5, up from 50.7 in August.”