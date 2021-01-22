US: Existing Home Sales to moderate during 2021 – CE

Housing data from the US released on Friday came in above expectations with Existing Home Sales reaching the highest level in 14 years in December. Matthew Pointon, Property Economist at Capital Economics considers that despite the margin gain in December, home sales are set to fall back over 2021.
Key Quotes:
“Existing home sales surprised on the upside in December with a rise of 0.7% m/m, which took sales to 6.76m annualised, just under their recent 15-year high. Admittedly, the gain was small, and the annual growth rate slowed for the second month in a row to 22.2%. But we had expected a small fall in sales.”
“After all, new home sales, which lead existing sales by around a month, dropped by a substantial 11% m/m in November. Moreover, the pending home sales index declined in each of the three months to November.”
“We expect a moderation in demand to bring existing home sales back to their pre-COVID trend. As will record low inventory – the number of homes for sale dropped by 23% over 2020. We expect sales to end the year at around 5.7m annualised.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.22 as markets remain cautious ahead of President Biden's speech on the economy. Earlier, EUR/USD advanced in response to upbeat eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).