US Equities: Dow Jones down; S&P500, Nasdaq banking profits

On Friday's closing trading session, the Dow Jones traded at 19885.73, down -0.03% on the day, having posted a daily high at 19952.03 and low at 19849.38. Then, the S&P500 traded at 2274.64, up +0.18% on the day, having posted a daily high at 2278.68 and low at 2271.51. Finally, the Nasdaq traded 5574.12, up +0.48% on the day, having posted a daily high at 5584.26 and low at 5557.57.

CNBC reports on the current stock market dynamics in the US, "The chairman and CEO of the world's largest asset management company, with $5.1 trillion in assets under management, said he could paint a bullish scenario or a more cautious scenario for U.S. stocks based on the execution of Trump's policies."

Key Quotes

"The wildcard, according to Fink, would be how quickly Trump's pro-growth policies — such as tax cuts — get adopted, and how ambitious they turn out to be. There's not enough information yet, he added."

"Other factors to consider, Fink said, are whether those policies significantly increase the federal deficit or heighten tensions with key trading partners, which would be headwinds for stocks."

