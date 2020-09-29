US Elections: USD to slump on a Trump win in the presidential debate

The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, explains.
More:
A decisive Democratic victory to hit the USD – Nordea
Views on China aligned whoever is next president – ANZ
Key quotes
“If Biden is perceived as the winner, Republicans could conclude that they must do everything to impact the Supreme Court as they would lose their chance after the election. That would further lower the chances of further relief. In this scenario, markets would retreat, drag gold down with them, and the only winner would be the safe-haven dollar.”
“If Trump wins the televised encounter and improves his chances of re-election, there is a greater probability that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his colleagues would devote more time to boosting the economy and their chances of holding onto the upper chamber. In this case, the greenback could fall while stocks and gold would shine.”
“Apart from the next stimulus bill, markets prefer certainty. Trump's recent refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power means that a close election could trigger a constitutional crisis and perhaps violence on the streets – an unfavorable outcome for investors. Representative Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elisabeth Warren scare Wall Street. A Biden win in the debate raises the chances for a clean sweep by Democrats, allowing left-leaning lawmakers to push their agenda, a scenario markets dread. However, an inconclusive election is worse than AOC yielding more influence, even for markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.17, shrugging off upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding its gains despite upbeat US data. The CB Consumer Confidence jumped to 101.8 points, beating estimates. Fed speakers are awaited and the presidential debate is eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
XAU/USD holds steady near multi-day tops, around $1890 region
Gold built on the previous day's goodish bounce from 100-day SMA and edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pushed the commodity to multi-day tops.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.