US election: Trump will reportedly admit defeat after talking to advisers – Fox

US President Donald Trump will admit his defeat in the presidential race after receiving input from his advisers, Fox News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Earlier in the hour, the latest data from Edison Research showed that former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and the Decision Desk HQ called Biden as the projected winner.
Follow all the election updates live
Update: Trump campaign responded to this report with the following statement:
"This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail."
"The President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous 'calling' of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected."
Market reaction
US stock futures continued to push higher on this headline. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down.
EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, nearing the October peak of 1.1880. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.3150 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.