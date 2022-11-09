From the Fox News Decision Desk:
Georgia, GA, Senate race too close to call. GA is a historically slow-counting state.
GOP senators who are projected to win re-election: Scott of SC, Paul of KY & Young of IN. Dem VT Rep Peter Welch succeeds Pat Leahy as Senator. Leahy has served since '75.
Polls just closed in Ohio, OH, & North Carolina, NC.
The Fox News Decision Desk says GOPer JD Vance has a slight lead over Dem OH Rep Tim Ryan. But, again, the race is too close to call.
Also too close to call NC senate race between GOP NC Rep Budd & Dem Cheri Beasley
The sentiment for the outcomes is US dollar bearish.
More to come...
