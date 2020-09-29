US Election polls: Biden leading over Trump ahead first live debate

With just weeks to go before the US presidential election, former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic party’s nominee, is currently polling ahead of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

Today, at 9 PM ET, the first of three debates will be televised live across all major broadcasters in the United States for which financial markets will be tuned in for clues as who will win the elections.

️ Just worth flagging the latest round of @FiveThirtyEight & @RealClearNews polling data ahead of the Trump-Biden debate, as well as the betting odds. pic.twitter.com/gWoXhaOjsh — Anthony Barton (@ABartonMacro) September 29, 2020

Debate Schedule (21:00-22:30 ET)

29. Sep - Cleveland, Ohio.

7. Sep - Salt Lake City, Utah, (Vice-President Pence Vs Senator Harris).

15. Oct - Miami, Florida.

22. Oct - Nashville, Tennessee.

Market implications

While markets do not like uncertainty, the US stock market may well favour signs that the Democrats will take the White House in anticipation of fiscal stimulus.

The US dollar, on the other hand, has a track record of performing poorly in the run up to the election and then firming after the event.