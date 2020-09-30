US Election Debate Wrap Up: Unimpressive event fails to save the day for the dollar bulls

As the first US Presidential election debate draws to a close, nothing seems to have changed across the fx board, with small ranges prevalent and the US dollar under pressure in weekly lows.

The debate was unimpressive as both sides failed to make any strong points while President Trump emerged as more aggressive.

Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analysts at FXStreet, offers a comprehensive wrap up of the event.

“A contentious and difficult debate that moderator Chirs Wallace came close to losing control of, ended with both candidates avoiding their chief risks.

Joe Biden maintained his composure and did not show any real signs of inability or mental decline.

President Trump reined in his most aggressive instincts and made his points without appearing dominering.

The second debate is on October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. It will be moderated by Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.”

