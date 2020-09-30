Odds of President Trump winning US elections drop after the first debate

News is crossing the wires via Reuters that the probability of President Trump retaining office following the Nov. 3 election has declined to 40% following the conclusion of his first debate with the Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

According to the oddsmaker market, the probability of Trump winning the election stood at 42% before the debate.

Trump and Biden sparred on the economy, climate change, government's handling of the coronavirus, and election integrity.

"Under this president, we've become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent," Biden said, while Trump cheered his economic performance, citing record low unemployment rate before the coronavirus crisis.