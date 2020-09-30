US Election Debate: Economic recovery better than expected, a win for Trump, taxes perhaps not

The economy is not something that Biden is doing very well on and refers back to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the president of failing to help small American businesses.

Trump reminds Biden of a V-shape recovery.

Biden said that the country is seeing a K-shaped economic recovery from the pandemic, arguing that the wealthiest Americans are benefitting while average Americans are struggling.

Biden quickly moved to taxes and insinuated that Trump has avoided paying tax and abused the system, referring to a New York Times story about his tax returns.

the story showed he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 but Trump proclaimed that he actually paid “millions” in income taxes.

“You are the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said when Trump said he will show his tax, ''soon,'' when Biden asked if he would.

US dollar pressured

The DXY is matching the lowest point of the continuation of the correction to 93.82 in its approach to key support as forecasted below: