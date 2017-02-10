US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in September - ISM

US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in September - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"The September PMI® registered 60.8 percent, an increase of 2 percentage points from the August reading of 58.8 percent," Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said on Monday.
Key quotes:
- The New Orders Index registered 64.6 percent, an increase of 4.3 percentage points from the August reading of 60.3 percent.
- The Production Index registered 62.2 percent, a 1.2 percentage point increase compared to the August reading of 61 percent.
- The Employment Index registered 60.3 percent, an increase of 0.4 percentage point from the August reading of 59.9 percent.
- The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 64.4 percent, a 7.3 percentage point increase from the August reading of 57.1 percent.
- The Inventories Index registered 52.5 percent, a decrease of 3 percentage points from the August reading of 55.5 percent.
- The Prices Index registered 71.5 percent in September, a 9.5 percentage point increase from the August level of 62, indicating higher raw materials prices for the 19th consecutive month.
