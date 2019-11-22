US: Durable Goods Orders to retreat 1% in October - TD Securities

Previewing next week's key macroeconomic data releases from the United States, "We expect durable goods orders to retreat -1.0% m/m in October, stringing together its second consecutive decline," said TD Securities analysts.

Key quotes

"Further weakness in vehicle orders and a new drop in the ex-transportation segment are likely to keep orders subdued during the month. We also expect capex orders to register their third consecutive decline at -0.5% in October."

"PPI and CPI data suggest core PCE inflation likely remained steady at 1.7% y/y in October, despite a notable m/m increase in healthcare prices."

"On the other hand, headline PCE likely rose a tenth to 1.4% y/y. Separately, we expect personal spending to advance 0.2% m/m for a third consecutive month in October, with a firm increase in services spending leading the upside."