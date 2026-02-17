TRENDING:
ADP Employment Change 4-week average rises to 10,250 through January 31

  • US private employers added an average of 10,250 jobs per week in late January.
  • Job gains strengthen for a third consecutive week.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Employment in the United States (US) private sector continues to expand at a moderate pace, with companies adding an average of 10,250 jobs per week in the four weeks ending January 31, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report.

The latest reading marks the third consecutive week of strengthening job gains, suggesting a gradual improvement in hiring momentum at the start of the year. The steady increase indicates that private employers maintain a cautious but positive approach to workforce expansion.

Investors will now look to upcoming labor market releases for confirmation of whether this improving trend in private employment is sustained in the broader US jobs data.

Economic Indicator

ADP Employment Change 4-week average

The preliminary ADP weekly estimate, released by Automatic Data Processing Inc, provides a four-week moving average of the latest total private-employment change in the US. Generally, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Feb 17, 2026 13:15

Frequency: Weekly

Actual: 10.3K

Consensus: -

Previous: 6.5K

Source: ADP Research Institute

The ADP weekly report provides the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America's largest payrolls provider, as the harbringer of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Nonfarm Payrolls.

added

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

