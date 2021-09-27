US: Durable Goods Orders rose 1.8% in August vs. 0.7% expected

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US Durable Goods Orders increased by 1.8% in August from -0.1% previous.
  • The US Dollar Index holds steady near one-month tops, just below mid-93.00s.

According to the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed this Monday, Durable Goods Orders in the United States increased by 0.7% in August. This reading was well above market expectations pointing to a 0.5% growth and also marked a notable rebound from the previous month’s reading of -0.1%.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%, while Excluding defense, orders unexpectedly jumped 2.4% during the reported month, the publication further read.

Market reaction

This report remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the US dollar, which was last seen hovering just below mid-93.00s, or one-month tops touched last week.

