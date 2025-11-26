US Durable Goods Orders rise 0.5% in September vs. 0.3% expected
- Durable Goods Orders in the US rose more than expected in September.
- The US Dollar Index clings to small gains, stays below 100.00.
New orders for manufactured durable goods orders in the US rose 0.5%, or $1.5 billion, to $313.7 billion in September, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This reading followed the 3% increase (revised from 2.9%) recorded in August and came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.1 percent. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $0.4 billion or 0.4 percent to $110.7 billion," the press release showed.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edges higher following this report and was last seen rising 0.1% on the day at 99.88.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.