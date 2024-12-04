US Dollar weakens after disappointing ISM and S&P Services data

- US Dollar Index declines toward 106.10 on Wednesday.
- Soft services data seems to be pushing the USD lower.
- Market attention will turn to Fed Chair Powell’s words late in the American session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, declined toward 106.10 on Wednesday amidst slight profit-taking after steep rallies against many major G20 currencies this week.
Profit taking and soft ISM PMIs seem to be the reasons for the USD weakness. However, the Buck might get bailed out by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s words later in the American session.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar declines against major rivals after soft ISM Services figures
- The ISM Services PMI fell to 52.1 in November, a decline of 3.9 points compared to the previous month.
- The PMI reading missed market expectations of 55.5 and marked a significant drop from October's level of 56.
- The decline in the Services PMI suggests a slowdown in the growth of the US services sector.
- Later in the session, the Fed Beige Book report is expected to reflect a similar economic outlook to the previous report, which showed ‘moderate growth’ in the US economy.
DXY technical outlook: DXY tests the 20-day SMA, break below could worsen short-term outlook
The US Dollar Index is facing a potential turning point as it approaches the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A break below this key level could worsen the short-term outlook for the index, as it has recently lost some momentum.
Technical indicators are sending mixed signals, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining in bullish territory but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing red bars. Resistance levels at 107.00 and 108.00 may pose challenges, while support is expected at 106.00-106.50. Overall, while the DXY is facing some headwinds, the bullish trend remains strong.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data hurt the USD and help the pair keep its footing. Fed Chairman Powell will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2700 after US data
Following a pullback, GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as the US Dollar loses strength following the disappointing data releases. Markets eagerly await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold advances to $2,650 area as US yields edge lower
Following a consolidation phase near $2,640, Gold gains traction and rises to the $2,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes lower after weak macroeconomic data releases from the US, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
UnitedHealth unit CEO murdered early Wednesday in Manhattan Premium
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan Wednesday morning. Thompson was shot by a masked gunman as he was in the city for an investor meeting.
Four out of G10
In most cases, the G10 central bank stories for December are starting to converge on a single outcome. Here is the state of play: Fed: My interpretation of Waller’s speech this week is that his prior probability for a December cut was around 75% before the data.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.