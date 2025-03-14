- The Greenback back in a weekly loss ahead of the US trading session on Friday.
- Headline risk persists with headlines on the government shutdown and tariff headwinds.
- The US Dollar Index has been limited by the 104.00 hurdle and looks to be closing off the week in a negative tone.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, dips lower again on Friday after a few headlines on tariffs and the US spending bill. The index, which has been limited below the 104.00 hurdle this week, hasn’t moved that much despite rumors of a possible ceasefire deal by Ukraine, the first steps in the German spending plan voting and retaliations from Canada and Europe on US tariffs.
On the economic data front, the University of Michigan has published its preliminary consumer sentiment reading for March and the 5-year inflation expectation. Clearly sentiment is rotating with a substantial lower reading in consumer sentiment while inflation expectations are tilted to the upside.
Daily digest market movers: Consumer says NO
- Gold as a safe haven asset has breached the $3,000 mark this Friday in a recession-feared-induced rally where traders are much concerned about economic growth and the tariffs outlook, with reciprocal levies coming into effect in April.
- A government shutdown looks to be avoided after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is said to back the House-passed funding measure.
- The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has been requested by Canada to look into the possibility US President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, Bloomberg reports.
- The University of Michigan has released its preliminary reading for March:
- The US Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 57.9, a big deviation from the expected 63.1, coming from 64.7 in the final February reading.
- The US 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation jumped to 3.9%, surging from 3.5% in the final February reading.
- Equities are making another attempt to brush off the negative tone for this week. All indices are up over 0.50% across Europe and in the US.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool projects a 97.0% chance for no interest rate changes in the upcoming Fed meeting on March 19. The chances of a rate cut at the May 7 meeting stand at 32.8% and 78.5% at June’s meeting.
- The US 10-year yield trades around 4.306%, off its near five-month low of 4.10% printed on March 4 and after hitting a five-day high on Thursday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Stuck in the middle
The US Dollar Index (DXY) shows bearish fatigue after its steep downward correction last week. Volatility in its price action completely eroded, and even the DXY stabilizes on Friday after recovering initial weekly losses. While tensions build-up ahead of reciprocal tariffs taking effect in April, it looks like the US Dollar Index might be on the verge of paring back some of the previous week’s losses when assessing the direction into next week.
Upside risk is a rejection at 104.00 that could result in more downturn. If bulls can avoid that, look for a large sprint higher towards the 105.00 round level, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 105.02. Once broken through that zone, a string of pivotal levels, such as 105.53 and 105.89, will present as caps.
On the downside, the 103.00 round level could be considered a bearish target in case US yields roll off again, with even 101.90 not unthinkable if markets further capitulate on their long-term US Dollar holdings.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold gives away some gains, slips back to $2,980
Gold retraced from its earlier all-time highs above the key $3,000 mark on Friday, finding a footing around $2,980 per troy ounce. Profit-taking, rising US yields, and a shift to a risk-on environment seem to be putting the brakes on further gains for the metal.
EUR/USD remains firm and near the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD is finding its footing and trading comfortably in positive territory as the week wraps up, shaking off two consecutive daily pullbacks and setting its sights back on the pivotal 1.0900 mark—and beyond.
GBP/USD remains depressed, treads water in the low-1.2900s
GBP/USD is holding steady in consolidation territory after Friday’s opening bell on Wall Street, hovering in the low-1.2900 range. This resilience comes despite disappointing UK data and persistent selling pressure on the USD.
Crypto Today: BNB, OKB, BGB tokens rally as BTC, Shiba Inu and Chainlink lead market rebound
Cryptocurrencies sector rose by 0.13% in early European trading on Friday, adding $352 million in aggregate valuation. With BNB, OKB and BGB attracting demand amid intense market volatility, the exchange-based native tokens sector added $1.9 billion.
Week ahead – Central banks in focus amid trade war turmoil
Fed decides on policy amid recession fears. Yen traders lock gaze on BoJ for hike signals. SNB seen cutting interest rates by another 25bps. BoE to stand pat after February’s dovish cut.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.