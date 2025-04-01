Traders show little interest in the Greenback, volatility in the DXY tightens.

US President Trump is set to issue reciprocal tariffs for all countries on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index trades stable in the green around 104.30, while looking for any sort of driver.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is falling flat after the US data release. Clearly, market participants are not fond of the Greenback at this moment amidst tariff uncertainty. Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Thomas Barkin said the economic reading is wrapped in a thick fog and is unclear for the Fed to read where rates should go, while recession fears are still on the table, CNBC reports.

The economic data releases for this week could get things moving in the runup to the Nonfarm Payrolls data to be published on Friday. For this Tuesday, the US JOLTS Job Openings for Februaryand the US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) March Manufacturing data saw some softening releases.This could be the starting point of the US economy starting to roll over.

Daily digest market movers: Little by little softer

Richmond Bank Fed President Thomas Barkin repeated that the economic situation in the US has become so unclear it is nearly impossible for the Fed to give projections.

The US S&P Global Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data for March saw its final reading come in at 50.2, higher than the 49.8 expected.

At 14:00 GMT, a bulk data release took place: The US ISM manufacturing data for March: The PMI component fell deeper into contraction, hitting 49.0, missing the 49.5 estimate and coming from 50.3. The Prices Paid element went to 69.4, above the 65 estimate and coming from 62.4. New Orders came in at 45.2, coming from 48.6 previously. The Employment Index fell deeper to 44.7, coming from 47.6 the last time. The US JOLTS Job Openings for February came in substantially softer at 7.568 million, missing the 7.63 million job postings estimated and against 7.74 million in January.

Equities are all over the place this Tuesday. Asian futures closed off flat on the day, the European ones are rallying near 1.00%. US equities are turning lower by 0.50%.

According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the probability of interest rates remaining at the current range of 4.25%-4.50% in May’s meeting is 85.5%. For June’s meeting, the odds for borrowing costs being lower stand at 74.4%.

The US 10-year yield trades around 4.14%, near a fresh monthly low from March.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Where to go next

The US Dollar Index (DXY) sees other asset classes brace for the ‘Liberation Day’ set for Wednesday around 19:00 GMT. The fact that the Greenback is again unfazed by the announcement, while Gold spikes and US Bond yields drop, shows that currency traders are awaiting the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the US economy. There are high hopes that the DXY could finally move higher or lower with this data-filled week.

A return to the 105.00 round level could still occur in the coming days, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) converging at that point and reinforcing this area as a strong resistance at 104.93. Once broken through that zone, a string of pivotal levels, such as 105.53 and 105.89, could limit the upward momentum.

On the downside, the 104.00 round level is the first nearby support, although it looks bleak after being tested on Friday and Monday. If that level does not hold, the DXY risks falling back into that March range between 104.00 and 103.00. Once the lower end at 103.00 gives way, watch out for 101.90 on the downside.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart