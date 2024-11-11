- The US Dollar trades firmly in the green and across the board on Monday.
- The main focus for traders will be on the US inflation data for October later this week.
- The US Dollar index pops above 105.00 and is ready to test resistance levels.
The US Dollar (USD) starts the week on the front foot and strengthens on Monday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) edging higher above the 105.00 level. The positive undertone for the Greenback is supported by the increasing likelihood that the Republican Party will win a majority in the US Congress after President-elect Donald Trump has already won the presidency and the Republicans secured a majority in the US Senate. The vote count for the House of Representatives is still ongoing, with only four more seats needed for the Republicans to win it.
The US economic calendar is empty on Monday in observance of Veteran's Day. Stock markets in the US will remain open, but bond markets will be closed.
Later in the week, investors will pay close attention to speeches from several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, which will be published on Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: Binary opening of the week
- Due to the Veterans’ Day bank holiday, expect low volatility and volumes as US bond markets remain closed on Monday.
- All equities are off to a good start this week. European equities are surging over 1%, while US equity futures are in positive territory ahead of the opening bell.
- The CME FedWatch Tool is pricing in another 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the December 18 meeting by 68.5%. A smaller 31.5% chance is for rates to remain unchanged.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.30%, and the bond market remains closed on Monday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside tested
The US Dollar Index (DXY) pushes higher on Monday after headlines over the weekend that President-elect Trump has won the last remaining swing state in the US election and has secured a substantial landslide victory. Should the House of Representatives, where counting is still ongoing, fall in the hands of the Republicans, expect another push higher in the DXY once the headline breaks and is confirmed by several media outlets.
The first level to watch out for on the upside is 105.53 (April 11 high), a very firm cap resistance, with 105.89 (May 2 high) just above. Once that level is broken, 106.52, the high of April and a double top, will be the last level standing before starting to talk about 107.00.
On the downside, the round level of 104.00 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.86 should refrain from sending the DXY any lower.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
