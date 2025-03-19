- The US Dollar trades in the green against most of its major peers, with a big surge against the Turkish Lira.
- Traders assess the impact of the upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision.
- The US Dollar Index is still stuck between 103.00 and 104.00 for now.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, ticks up and recovers above 103.50 at the time of writing on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens against most major currencies. The surge in the Greenback comes on the back of a steep pop of over 5% in the USD against the Turkish Lira (TRY) after headlines emerged that authorities detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group.
On the economic data front, it is a very calm day in the runup towards the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates later in the day. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to announce its policy rate decision and publish the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) update. After the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will comment in a press conference. With the Trump policy in the backdrop, markets will want to know how many, if any, rate cuts the Fed members have penciled in for 2025 and beyond.
Daily digest market movers: Fed’s silence could be deafening
- At 18:00 GMT, the Fed will release its Interest Rate Decision and Monetary Policy Statement, along with the Summary of Economic Projections.
- The policy rate is expected to remain unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range.
- Besides that, the Interest Rate Projections in the SEP update might suggest how many rate cuts the Fed expects for 2025 and 2026.
- At 18:30 GMT, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a statement and take questions in a press conference.
- Equities show signs of some risk-on sentiment, with European indices and US futures trading in the green, though less than 0.50% on average.
- According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the probability of interest rates being lower than current levels in May currently stands at 16.8%, compared to 21.5% on Tuesday. For June, the odds for borrowing costs being lower stand at 62.6%.
- The US 10-year yield trades around 4.28%, off its near five-month low of 4.10% printed on March 4.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Not going that easy
The US Dollar Index (DXY) withstood another firm pressure on its downside support level near 103.18 on Tuesday. The fact that the support can refrain the DXY from hitting a new six-month low suggests that markets are awaiting more clarity on tariffs, the US economy, inflation and geopolitics. The DXY is at a crossroads where, once the 103.18 level gets broken, might not come back for a long time now that several banks are starting to call for more US Dollar devaluation in the coming years, according to Bloomberg.
A return to 104.00 would mean the DXY simply stays loyal to its range for March. If bulls can avoid a technical rejection there, look for a large sprint higher towards the 105.00 round level, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) converging at that point and reinforcing this area as a strong resistance. Once broken through that zone, a string of pivotal levels, such as 105.53 and 105.89, will present as caps.
On the downside, the 103.00 round level could be considered a bearish target in case US yields roll off on the back of the Fed communication later this Wednesday, with even 101.90 not unthinkable if markets further capitulate on their long-term US Dollar holdings.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
