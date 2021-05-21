US dollar still has time to save face

- In the last trading sessions for the week, we have critical PMI data from both the EZ and US.
- US dollar has given back gains made post hawkish surprise in FOMC minutes.
The US dollar retreated on Thursday and moved in on the multi-month lows again.
Investors moved out of the safety of the greenback and cashed in on the knee jerk to the surprise in the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting.
The minutes stated that several policymakers said discussions on tapering of government bond purchases would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam.
The message came in stark contrast to the mantra that fed officials have been regurgitating over the past several weeks that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy.
While inflation is inevitable, the Fed is adamant that it would only be transitory and would not transpire into longer-term inflation.
However, the rally on Wall Street overnight and a stabilisation in the cryptocurrencies along with weakening Treasury yields sank the greenback.
Investors gauged that it would take several months of stronger data for the Fed to even start to consider discussions around a taper.
Meanwhile, there is time still for the greenback to save face before the week is out with the PMIs on Friday.
''May Markit manufacturing (market f/c: 60.1) and services PMIs (market f/c: 64.4) are due, and will both be spurred by the reopening, stimulus and buoyant consumer spending,'' analysts at Westpac explained.
Meanwhile, the results will be compared to that of the eurozone:
''We expect the service sector will lead gains in Europe, underpinned by the improved vaccination programme and gradual easing in restrictions in the euro area,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''The improving European growth outlook is reducing the likelihood that the ECB will maintain the current level of enhanced PEPP purchases beyond Q2, raising the likelihood that 10-yr bund yields could soon trade back above zero. That would provide a powerful signal of a sustainable improvement in the business cycle.''
DXY technical analysis
Bullish for the commodity complex, including AUD and CAD, the path of least resistance is to the downside judging by the daily chart, at least to test into to deeper weekly support:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovers the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) amidst yesterday’s rout in the crypto market. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.