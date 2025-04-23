US Dollar soft after PMI data and gloomy Fed's Beige Book

The US Dollar Index trades near 99.50 on Wednesday after erasing earlier gains from Asian hours.

Mixed PMI data and lack of clarity from Trump’s tariff stance keep USD under pressure.

MACD prints a sell signal with resistance seen near 99.95 and 100.10; support rests at 98.94 .

The US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to hold onto its early strength during Wednesday’s session and now drifts near the 99.50 region, reflecting continued uncertainty around US trade policy and softening business momentum. The Greenback's intraday pop toward 100.00 during Asian trading faded quickly after comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and renewed scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s policy stance. In addition, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed deteriorating economic conditions.

In economic data, the flash S&P Global Composite PMI for April fell to 51.2 from 53.5, suggesting slower overall business activity. While the Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.7, the Services PMI slipped to 51.4 from 54.4 — highlighting waning demand in the services sector. S&P Global’s Chris Williamson noted that growth momentum is clearly weakening, while inflationary pressure remains, posing a challenge to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) balancing act.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar drifts lower after PMI data and tariff noise, Fed Beige Book

Bessent reiterated that tariff negotiations are not imminent and will occur below the Trump-Xi level, adding to uncertainty.

Despite a modest improvement in factory output, service sector weakness dragged the Composite PMI lower to 51.2.

Analysts at Standard Chartered warned that tariff revenue would fall well short of funding proposed tax cuts, potentially adding pressure to US interest rates.

President Trump’s mixed messages about tariffs — initially striking a conciliatory tone before reverting to ambiguity — have confused traders and investors alike.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 gave up gains following Bessent’s remarks, while the USD trimmed losses with DXY stabilizing around 99.50.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bessent clarified that President Trump has not offered to unilaterally cut tariffs on Chinese imports.

He did, however, suggest that neither side views current tariff levels as viable long-term, hinting at a potential mutual reduction.

Meanwhile, Trump stated he’d be “nice” to China if talks resume, offering lower tariffs as incentive. But the absence of a clear time frame for negotiations has left markets on edge.

The Federal Reserve's April Beige Book indicated that overall economic activity remained largely unchanged. However, concerns about tariffs have deepened the economic outlook in multiple regions. Consumer spending showed mixed results, and the labor market appears to be easing, with many districts reporting either stagnant or slightly declining employment levels.

Wage growth has slowed in certain areas, even though labor availability has improved. On inflation, businesses are experiencing higher input costs driven by tariffs, often passing these costs on to consumers as profit margins shrink.

The report also noted that companies are bracing for heightened uncertainty, mainly due to the effects of tariffs and a slowdown in demand for services.





Technical analysis: DXY still capped below key averages





From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains a bearish structure while trading near 99.56, registering a marginal daily loss of 0.08%. Price action remains confined between 98.86 and 99.67, reflecting market indecision ahead of upcoming macro data.

Momentum indicators are mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 34.79, while the Awesome Oscillator at −3.45 is neutral. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in selling territory, reinforcing the near-term downside bias. The Stochastic RSI Fast (3, 3, 14, 14) at 38.59 offers no strong directional cue.

Trend-following indicators continue to pressure the USD. The 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 100.10 and Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 99.95 now act as immediate resistance. Further barriers stand at 100.10 and 101.26. On the downside, key support is located at 98.94. A break below this floor could pave the way for a deeper slide toward the mid-97.00 range.

While oversold signals hint at a potential technical bounce, persistent political and fiscal concerns may limit the DXY’s ability to mount a sustained recovery.



