US Dollar soft after PMI data and gloomy Fed's Beige Book

- The US Dollar Index trades near 99.50 on Wednesday after erasing earlier gains from Asian hours.
- Mixed PMI data and lack of clarity from Trump’s tariff stance keep USD under pressure.
- MACD prints a sell signal with resistance seen near 99.95 and 100.10; support rests at 98.94.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to hold onto its early strength during Wednesday’s session and now drifts near the 99.50 region, reflecting continued uncertainty around US trade policy and softening business momentum. The Greenback's intraday pop toward 100.00 during Asian trading faded quickly after comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and renewed scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s policy stance. In addition, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed deteriorating economic conditions.
In economic data, the flash S&P Global Composite PMI for April fell to 51.2 from 53.5, suggesting slower overall business activity. While the Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.7, the Services PMI slipped to 51.4 from 54.4 — highlighting waning demand in the services sector. S&P Global’s Chris Williamson noted that growth momentum is clearly weakening, while inflationary pressure remains, posing a challenge to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) balancing act.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar drifts lower after PMI data and tariff noise, Fed Beige Book
- Bessent reiterated that tariff negotiations are not imminent and will occur below the Trump-Xi level, adding to uncertainty.
- Despite a modest improvement in factory output, service sector weakness dragged the Composite PMI lower to 51.2.
- Analysts at Standard Chartered warned that tariff revenue would fall well short of funding proposed tax cuts, potentially adding pressure to US interest rates.
- President Trump’s mixed messages about tariffs — initially striking a conciliatory tone before reverting to ambiguity — have confused traders and investors alike.
- Wall Street’s S&P 500 gave up gains following Bessent’s remarks, while the USD trimmed losses with DXY stabilizing around 99.50.
- Speaking on Wednesday, Bessent clarified that President Trump has not offered to unilaterally cut tariffs on Chinese imports.
- He did, however, suggest that neither side views current tariff levels as viable long-term, hinting at a potential mutual reduction.
- Meanwhile, Trump stated he’d be “nice” to China if talks resume, offering lower tariffs as incentive. But the absence of a clear time frame for negotiations has left markets on edge.
- The Federal Reserve's April Beige Book indicated that overall economic activity remained largely unchanged. However, concerns about tariffs have deepened the economic outlook in multiple regions. Consumer spending showed mixed results, and the labor market appears to be easing, with many districts reporting either stagnant or slightly declining employment levels.
- Wage growth has slowed in certain areas, even though labor availability has improved. On inflation, businesses are experiencing higher input costs driven by tariffs, often passing these costs on to consumers as profit margins shrink.
- The report also noted that companies are bracing for heightened uncertainty, mainly due to the effects of tariffs and a slowdown in demand for services.
Technical analysis: DXY still capped below key averages
From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains a bearish structure while trading near 99.56, registering a marginal daily loss of 0.08%. Price action remains confined between 98.86 and 99.67, reflecting market indecision ahead of upcoming macro data.
Momentum indicators are mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 34.79, while the Awesome Oscillator at −3.45 is neutral. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in selling territory, reinforcing the near-term downside bias. The Stochastic RSI Fast (3, 3, 14, 14) at 38.59 offers no strong directional cue.
Trend-following indicators continue to pressure the USD. The 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 100.10 and Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 99.95 now act as immediate resistance. Further barriers stand at 100.10 and 101.26. On the downside, key support is located at 98.94. A break below this floor could pave the way for a deeper slide toward the mid-97.00 range.
While oversold signals hint at a potential technical bounce, persistent political and fiscal concerns may limit the DXY’s ability to mount a sustained recovery.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.