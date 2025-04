"Powell said the Fed was ready to provide dollars overseas, a tacit reaffirmation of the USD’s dominant role as the world’s reserve currency. This comment also implied agreement with Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s recent assessment to look past high inflation and cut cuts if a recession becomes imminent."

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell affirmed that Trump’s significantly higher-than-expected tariffs would lead to stagflation and pose a challenge to the Fed achieving its dual mandate of price stability and full employment. Apart from the blunt tone, Powell’s comments did not deviate from his colleagues’ narrative for an extended pause. The Fed sees tariffs lifting prices but will refrain from hiking rates as long as long-term inflation expectations stay anchored amid a rising unemployment rate on a slowing economy."

"Unlike last week, no de-dollarisation fears were inferred from investors dumping US Treasuries while exiting US equities. Yesterday, investors sought safety in bonds , driving the US Treasury 10Y yield lower a third day by 5.6 bps to 4.277% amid the 2.2% decline in the S&P 500. Markets may reverse again before US stock markets close on Good Friday; the US bond market will close early today in observance of Maundy Thursday."

Despite the DXY Index’s 1% fall to a three-year low of 99.26 overnight, we are cautious and mindful that the DXY has yet to break below the intra-day low of 99 seen on April 11, DBS' FX strategist Philip Wee reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.