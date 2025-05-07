- The US Dollar Index trades flat after dipping to a five-day low on Tuesday around 99.20.
- Headlines on China and the US, whose officials are set to meet this weekend in Switzerland, is driving some sigh of relief.
- The US Dollar Index remains stuck in a wait-and-see range as the Federal Reserve rate decision looms.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, trades broadly flat on Wednesday at around 99.40 after printing a fresh five-day low on Tuesday and looks to be on pause for now. Traders are meanwhile assessing news about progress between China and the US regarding trade talks and brace for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate decision later this Wednesday. Not much is expected from this rate decision as markets almost fully price in that the Fed will keep rates stable despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut them.
On the geopolitical front, tensions flared up between Pakistan and India. Pakistan said it shot down five Indian airplanes and took soldiers prisoner in retaliation for Indian military strikes early on Wednesday. The prospect of a war between the nuclear-armed neighbors should see some safe haven inflow towards US bonds or Gold, for example, although any added haven demand is, at this stage, being canceled out by the trade talks optimism, Bloomberg reports.
Daily digest market movers: Hold your breath until 18:00 GMT
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will travel to Switzerland for trade talks with the Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, this weekend. Both parties are seeking to de-escalate a tariff standoff that has threatened to hammer both economies. In this first phase, no trade talks as such will be held, though rather talks to de-escalate the situation, according to Bessent on Fox News.
- At 18:00 GMT, the Fed rate decision will be released with a joint statement. Expectations are for the Fed to maintain its policy rate at the 4.25%-4.50% range.
- At 18:30 GMT, Fed Chairman Powell will take the stage to comment on the recent policy rate decision and take questions from reporters in the room.
- Equities are quite positive, although no real rallies are materializing. Gains are kept to a minimum, with a roughly 0.5% advance for European and US indices.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows the chance of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June’s meeting at 28.3%. Further ahead, the July 30 decision sees odds for rates being lower than current levels at 74.2%.
- The US 10-year yields trade around 4.32%, steady for now after a four-day straight rally higher.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Where is that catalyst?
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is not really moving or responding to the surprise headline and communication from the China and US administrations on trade talks set to start on Saturday. Markets probably quickly read through the headlines and behind the news that these talks are instead to be seen as two desperate parties joining each other to see how to ease the impacts on the economy. This also shows how the US economic performance is probably starting to struggle because it lacks China’s supplies, which might filter through in another leg lower in the DXY once US economic data confirms it.
On the upside, the DXY’s first resistance comes in at 100.22, which supported the Index back in September 2024, with a break back above the 100.00 round level as a bullish signal. A firm recovery would be a return to 101.90, which acted as a pivotal level throughout December 2023 and again as a base for the inverted head-and-shoulders (H&S) formation during the summer of 2024.
On the other hand, the 97.73 support could quickly be tested on any substantial bearish headline. Further below, a relatively thin technical support comes in at 96.94 before looking at the lower levels of this new price range. These would be at 95.25 and 94.56, meaning fresh lows not seen since 2022.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
