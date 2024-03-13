- The US Dollar has a change of heart and turns red this Wednesday.
- A very light economic calendar is ahead for Wednesday.
- The US Dollar Index trades below 103.00 after a false break on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) is turning red now that the dust has fully settled over the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that came in slightly higher than expected, casting doubts over the timing of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). After an initial positive move following the release of the CPI data, the Greenback gave up half of its gains on Tuesday as US equities rallied. On Wednesday the DXY US Dollar Index is standing firm and looks set to close above 103.00 if no hiccups occur into the US trading session.
On the economic data front, a very light calendar is ahead, with nothing worth mentioning. A rather political element to mention is that the Primaries on Tuesday gave both current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump enough votes to secure their presidential nominations. November 5 will thus be a rematch from four years ago.
Daily digest market movers: Geopolitics not moving the needle
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that once Finland has joined NATO, it will enforce troops all along the Finnish/Russian boarder.
- Current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump both secured enough votes on Tuesday to deserve their nomination for their respective parties and are heading to November 5 for the Presidential election.
- Austrian Central Bank Governor Robert Holzmann said on Tuesday that should the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates ahead of the Fed, that would mean substantial risk of an over-devalued Euro, which in its turn, could respark inflation again.
- At 11:00 GMT, the weekly Mortgage Applications number was released. Another jump by 7.1% against the 9.7% from last week was the actual number.
- The US Treasury is set to allocate a 30-year Bond Auction at 17:00 GMT.
- Equities are sideways to lower after Asian indices refused to take over the positive close on Wall Street. Europe is the only green spot on the quote board, with both the German Dax and the European Stoxx 50 seeing mild gains.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a Fed pause in the March 20 meeting are at 99%, while chances of a rate cut stand at 1%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.15%, broadly higher for the week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY dead-cat bounce
The US Dollar Index (DXY) might be posting a third day in the green this week, but traders will not be applauding the move after seeing that the CPI print was rather unable to really move the needle for the DXY. With a firm rejection even ahead of the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the question now is what will fuel the US Dollar for a multiple-day rally seeing several economic indicators abate further.
On the upside, the first reclaiming ground is at 103.34, the 55-day SMA, and at the 200-day SMA near 103.71. Once broken through, the 100-day SMA is popping up at 103.72, so a bit of a double cap in that region. Depending on the catalyst that pushes the DXY upwards, 104.96 remains the key level on the topside.
The DXY was unable to even test or challenge the 55-day SMA after the CPI print. More downside looks inevitable with 102.00 up next, which bears some pivotal relevance. Once through there, the road is open for another leg lower to 100.61, the low of 2023.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
