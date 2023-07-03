Share:

The US Dollar edged higher but is pairing back gains again as the US opening bell looms.

Focus turns to US ISM data before markets close early on Monday in a shortened session.

The US Dollar Index jumps back above 103.00, right in the middle of a one-month range.

The US Dollar (USD) is giving traders headaches again as the Greenback simply can not hold on to gains and keep them, with yet again a nearly full reversal of gains close to the US opening bell. Markets meanwhile remain convinced that the US Federal Reverse and its Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver only one interest-rate hike and be done with the tightening cycle, even as he said multiple times last week that the Fed is committed to do at least two. On Monday, the Greenback advances again against most currencies after the firm correction on the back of PCE numbers on Friday.

Monday features a very short trading day ahead as traders will head out for the July 4 US national holiday. Bond trading and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close at 17:00 GMT and will remain shut on Tuesday. This means that the regular economic calendar is very condensed toward the end of the week with the US Jobs report (NFP) on Friday. On Monday, a batch of data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) with focus on the Manufacturing sector is due at 14:00 GMT, broken down in the headline Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) and the Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment subindexes.

Daily digest: US Dollar retreats as US session is set to start this week

Around 13:00 GMT the Greenback is erasing its gains against most pairs and in some cases even flips into a loss at the start of the US session. The relentless selling of the Greenback on Friday looks to be starting again at the cusp of the US trading session.

With July 4 being a US national holiday, bear in mind that volume will be thinner as normal, with most exchanges in the US closing earlier and only offer a half-day of trading. The main New York Stock Exchange for example will already close at 17:00 GMT.

Russia will cut oil expert by 500,000 barrels per day, together with Saudi Arabia that will cut 1 million barrels per day.

China to limit exports of metals used in chips.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to head to China July 6-9 in order to underpin and build trust and collaboration between the two nations.

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for June will be released at 13:45 GMT. The PMI is expected to be unchanged from its preliminary reading at 46.3.

The ISM Manufacturing numbers will be published at 14:00 GMT. The headline PMI is expected to come in at 47.2 from 46.9. The New Orders Index is anticipated to head higher as well, from 42.6 to 44.0.

Equities are firmly in the green in Asia. The Hang Seng jumps over 2% near its closing bell, while Japan already closed up 1.41% on Monday. European stocks are under a bit of pressure after Apple issued a warning that it needs to cut Vision Pro Headset production forecast models because of some production issues. US Equity Futures are in the red as the Dow Jones futures are pointing to firm red opening.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 87.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. The dislocation between market expectations and what the Fed has been communicating in terms of number of rate hikes is still persistent and could trigger a stronger US Dollar once markets get to the point of realisation.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.84% and is not really making any big waves this Monday. Normally it should be a steady session for the US T-notes as bond trading will stop early with the US National holiday on Tuesday.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: USD retreats as a repeat of Friday unfolds

The US Dollar gives up its earlier gains from the European and Asian session as US Dollar selling picks up speed as the US session comes into play. The US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps back below 103 as a big figure and psychological level. In terms of positioning, it should not be a coincidence that the DXY is near the middle of a one-month-range and might stay around that point in a wait-and-hold pattern before choosing sides on the back of the US job report (NFP) on Friday.

On the upside, look for 103.54 as the next key resistance level which falls in line with the high of last week. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.94 is still quite far away. So the intermediary level to look for is the psychological level at 104.00 and May 31 peak at 104.70.

On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.72 has proven its importance as it clearly underpinned price action on Friday by triggering a turnaround after the firm weakening of the Greenback. A touch lower, 102.50 will be vital to hold from a psychological point of view. In case the DXY slips below 102.50, more weakness is expected with a full slide to 102.00 and a retest of June’s low at 101.92.