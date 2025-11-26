US Dollar Index weakens to near 99.50 as Fed rate cut bets rise

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 99.60 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The DXY extends the decline as traders anticipate the US interest rate cut in December.

Softer-than-expected US economic data released on Tuesday has boosted the expectation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate reduction next month, which undermines the US Dollar broadly. Data released by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in the United States (US) increased by 0.2% MoM in September, versus the 0.6% rise prior. This figure came in softer than the estimation of 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the US Producer Prices Index (PPI) climbed 2.7% YoY in September, compared to 2.7% in August (revised from 2.6%), in line with expectations. The core PPI rose 2.6% YoY in September versus 2.9% prior (revised from 2.8%), softer than the consensus of 2.7%.

Furthermore, further signs of a weakening US labor market contribute to the DXY’s downside. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed on Tuesday that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs for the four weeks ending November 8, compared to the previous reading of -2.5K.

The US Durable Goods Orders, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), and the Fed Beige Book will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday. In case of the stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could lift the DXY in the near term.