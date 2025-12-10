TRENDING:
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index tumbles as Fed rate outlook widens

  • The US Dollar Index caught a leg lower on Wednesday after the Fed delivered a third straight rate cut.
  • The FOMC has seen a sharp widening of policymaker expectations, opening the door for more QE and further rate trims.
US Dollar Index tumbles as Fed rate outlook widens
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled to fresh intraday lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely anticipated third straight interest rate cut, lowering its main policy rate to its lowest level in three years.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted nine-to-three in favor of another quarter-point interest rate cut. One policymaker preferred a larger cut of 50 basis points, while two members opted for no cuts at all.

As we approach the end of the year, the range of FOMC policy outlooks has expanded. However, markets are particularly focused on a notable hawkish tilt in the Fed's economic outlook for 2026, as reflected in the latest update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). The dot plot of FOMC interest rate expectations has also diversified, but investors are paying attention to an increasing number of Fed policymakers who anticipate two or more interest rate cuts in the upcoming year.

More to come...

DXY 5-minute chart

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Last release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 3.75%

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 4%

Source: Federal Reserve

Interest rates FAQs

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1680 after the Fed’s announcement

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1680 after the Fed’s announcement

The EUR/USD pair nears December's high at 1.1681 following the Fed’s decision to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut. Fed median projection maintains 25 bps of rate cuts in 2026.

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD gains upward traction as the USD eased following the Federal Reserve decision to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. FOMC divided, Summary of Economic Projections shows no relevant changes.

Gold maintains the status quo in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold maintains the status quo in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold prices ticked marginally higher after the US central bank's monetary policy announcement, trading just above the $4,200 mark. A better market mood limits demand for the safe-haven metal.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

This morning's Employment Cost Index (ECI) reading offered additional evidence that the gradual softening in the labor market is translating to slower compensation growth.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers