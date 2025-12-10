Gold jumps after Fed rate cut, extends gains on dovish guidance

Gold (XAU/USD) prices rise on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to cut rates, as expected. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile, between $4,190-$4,220, posting losses of over 0.25%.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut rates to 3.50%-3.75% as expected and kept the door open for just one rate cut in 2026. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vote split was 9-3, with Governor Miran voting for a 50 bps cut, while Jeffrey Schmid and Austan Goolsbee voted to hold rates unchanged.

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that most members hinted that the fed funds rates for the next year would be around 3.4%, implying that policymakers could cut 25 bps next year. For the longer term beyond 2028, Fed policymakers see neutral rates at around 3%.

In the statement, the Fed mentioned, “Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September. More recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.”

They added that, “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months.”

Initially, XAU/USD headed south, but as the decision was perceived as dovish, Gold began to rally, printing a daily high of $4,219.