GBP/USD climbs after the Federal Reserve decided to cut rates as expected on a 9-3 vote split, that witnessed two members voting for holding rates, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted for a 50-basis points rate cut. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3350 up 0.46%

Federal Reserve’s 9-3 vote split sparks GBP/USD rally, with traders watching key levels

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to 3.50%–3.75%, in line with expectations. The FOMC vote split was 9–3: Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a 50-bps cut, whereas Jeffrey Schmid and Austan Goolsbee preferred to keep rates unchanged.

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), including the updated dot plot, showed that most officials project the fed funds rate to stand near 3.4% next year, implying just one 25-bp reduction in 2026, according to the median.

The dot-plot showed that 12 of the 19 members of the Federal Reserve expect the Fed funds rate to be below 3.50% next year. Eight of those twelve sit around the 3%-3.50% range, two expect rates around the 2.75%-3% area, one at 2.50%-2.75%, and Miran at around 2%-2.25%.

GBP/USD reaction – Hourly chart

GBP/USD pushed to the upside, bouncing off 1.3326 and hit 1.3360, before retreating somewhat ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference. A breach of the daily high will expose the December 4 high of 1.3385 ahead of 1.3400. On the downside, if the pair slides below 1.3320, expect a test of the days low of 1.3295, with eyes set on 1.3250.

GBP/USD hourly chart