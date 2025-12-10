TRENDING:
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD surges after Fed rate cut, traders focus on Powell's next steps

  • GBP/USD climbs to 1.3350, up 0.46%, after Fed’s decision and vote split.
  • Federal Reserve lowers rates to 3.50%–3.75%, aligning with market expectations.
  • Dot plot signals only one 25-bp rate cut likely in 2026, keeping traders cautious.
GBP/USD surges after Fed rate cut, traders focus on Powell's next steps
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs after the Federal Reserve decided to cut rates as expected on a 9-3 vote split, that witnessed two members voting for holding rates, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted for a 50-basis points rate cut. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3350 up 0.46%

Federal Reserve’s 9-3 vote split sparks GBP/USD rally, with traders watching key levels

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to 3.50%–3.75%, in line with expectations. The FOMC vote split was 9–3: Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a 50-bps cut, whereas Jeffrey Schmid and Austan Goolsbee preferred to keep rates unchanged.

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), including the updated dot plot, showed that most officials project the fed funds rate to stand near 3.4% next year, implying just one 25-bp reduction in 2026, according to the median.

The dot-plot showed that 12 of the 19 members of the Federal Reserve expect the Fed funds rate to be below 3.50% next year. Eight of those twelve sit around the 3%-3.50% range, two expect rates around the 2.75%-3% area, one at 2.50%-2.75%, and Miran at around 2%-2.25%.

GBP/USD reaction – Hourly chart

GBP/USD pushed to the upside, bouncing off 1.3326 and hit 1.3360, before retreating somewhat ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference. A breach of the daily high will expose the December 4 high of 1.3385 ahead of 1.3400. On the downside, if the pair slides below 1.3320, expect a test of the days low of 1.3295, with eyes set on 1.3250.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1680 after the Fed’s announcement

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1680 after the Fed’s announcement

The EUR/USD pair nears December's high at 1.1681 following the Fed’s decision to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut. Fed median projection maintains 25 bps of rate cuts in 2026.

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD gains upward traction as the USD eased following the Federal Reserve decision to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. FOMC divided, Summary of Economic Projections shows no relevant changes.

Gold maintains the status quo in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold maintains the status quo in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold prices ticked marginally higher after the US central bank's monetary policy announcement, trading just above the $4,200 mark. A better market mood limits demand for the safe-haven metal.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

This morning's Employment Cost Index (ECI) reading offered additional evidence that the gradual softening in the labor market is translating to slower compensation growth.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers