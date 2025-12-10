TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD roils as Fed delivers caution-laden interest rate cut

  • EUR/USD lurched into intraday highs near 1.1670 after the Fed delivered a widely anticipated interest rate cut.
  • Price action quickly reversed course after Fed Chair Powell's cautious appearance.
EUR/USD roils as Fed delivers caution-laden interest rate cut
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

EUR/USD caught a volatile bullish swing on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a third straight interest rate cut. The Fiber pair tested its highest intraday bids in nearly a week before slumping back into the day's midrange after a cooler-than-expected appearance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Fed Chair Powell delivered a cautious press conference following the Fed's rate call, noting that a third straight interest rate cut leaves the Fed in a "comfortable" position to play wait-and-see for further data before making any firmer decisions on rate moves moving forward. Despite a widening in the Fed's dot plot of interest rate expectations, FOMC rate forecasts remain largely unchanged from the previous iteration, with the median policymaker expecting only a single rate cut in 2026 and a follow-up trim in 2027 before rates normalize near their long-term level around 3.0%.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted nine-to-three to deliver another quarter-point interest rate cut, with one policymaker preferring a 50 basis-point trim and two voters opting for no cuts at all. It is the first time since 2019 that at least three FOMC policymakers voiced outright opposition to an interest rate cut consensus since 2019.

Read more about Fed Chair Powell's press conference

EUR/USD 5-minute chart

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Last release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 3.75%

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 4%

Source: Federal Reserve

Interest rates FAQs

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD gains upward traction as the USD eased following the Federal Reserve decision to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. FOMC divided, Summary of Economic Projections shows no relevant changes.

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold prices are up after the US central bank's monetary policy announcement, trading around $4,230 as Asian traders reach their desks. A better market mood limits demand for the safe-haven metal, but broad US Dollar weakness skews the risk to the upside. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,470 as ETF inflows show returning demand, derivatives remain muted

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,470 as ETF inflows show returning demand, derivatives remain muted

Traditional investors are playing a key role in Ethereum's (ETH) recent recovery after weeks on the sidelines. Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew in $177.6 million on Tuesday, marking a second consecutive day of positive performance and their highest inflow since October 28, according to SoSoValue data.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers