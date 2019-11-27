US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside ready to tackle the 98.50 area

The recovery in DXY remains well and sound near multi-week highs.

Further gains are likely once 98.50 is cleared on a sustainable fashion.

DXY keeps the constructive bias unchanged above the key 98.00 mark on Wednesday.

Further upside impetus should now target monthly tops in the 98.50 region. A convincing breakout of this hurdle should pave the way for a move to the 99.00 hurdle and potentially beyond.

Looking at the broader context, the positive view on DXY is expected to remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.58.