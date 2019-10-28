US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The Greenback meets resistance near 97.90

  • The recovery in the index met a tough hurdle near 97.90, where aligns a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 decline.
  • DXY has regained the constructive outlook after clearing the key 200-day SMA last week, today at 97.41.
  • That said, the next target is now at the 55-day SMA at 98.35 ahead of 99.25 (October 8th).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.76
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 97.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.35
Daily SMA50 98.42
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.9
Previous Daily Low 97.57
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100

A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.

GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments

The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.

USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region

Trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and provided a modest lift. The ongoing uptick US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of this week’s FOMC/BoJ policy decisions.

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.

