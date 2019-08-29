US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Remains bid and could test recent tops near 98.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is prolonging the weekly upside momentum above 98.00 the figure and recording at the same time new four-day peaks.
  • The next target on the upside remains at 98.50, last week’s high. A clear of this area on a sustainable fashion should pave the way for a potential visit to 2019 tops in levels just shy of 99.00 the figure.
  • In the meantime, while above the immediate support line – today at 97.83 – the rally should remain underpinned.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.28
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.95
Daily SMA50 97.43
Daily SMA100 97.47
Daily SMA200 97.04
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.26
Previous Daily Low 98.01
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures

EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline. 

USD/JPY: modest recovery amid positive Chinese rhetoric

Chinese authorities don't want to escalate the trade war, aiming to resume talks in September. US to release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product. USD/JPY could resume advance as long as it holds above the 106.00 mark.

Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support

The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.

Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP

GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.

