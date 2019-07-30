USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback rolling into the Asian session below 108.50 against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is off the monthly high below the 108.50 resistance.
  • The current retracement could extend to 108.41 and the 108.03 support levels.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading off the monthly highs as the market is above the 50-day simple moving average (DSMA).  
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, bulls need a breakout above 108.50 to reach 109.40 resistance to the upside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trending below the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a potential correction down in the near term. The market could declines towards 108.41 and the 108.03 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.6
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 108.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.2
Daily SMA50 108.4
Daily SMA100 109.73
Daily SMA200 110.53
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.9
Previous Daily Low 108.42
Previous Weekly High 108.83
Previous Weekly Low 107.7
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

