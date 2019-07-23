US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Extra gains could now test 97.60 ahead of 97.80

- DXY is prolonging the upside momentum well beyond the 9700 handle and is now facing interim resistance at monthly peaks near 97.60.
- Extra buying impulse should lift the index to June tops around 97.80, at shouting distance from the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
- Looking at the broader picture, the constructive outlook on the buck is expected to persist above the critical 200-day SMA at 96.83.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.44
|Today Daily Change
|21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|97.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.89
|Daily SMA50
|97.19
|Daily SMA100
|97.19
|Daily SMA200
|96.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.3
|Previous Daily Low
|97.13
|Previous Weekly High
|97.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.67
|Previous Monthly High
|97.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1200 as USD holds firmer
EUR/USD bounces-off five-week lows of 1.1184, but remains pressured below 1.1200 amid broad-based US dollar strength and a minor recovery in the German yields. Focus remains on ECB decision.
GBP/USD: Bears eyeing 1.2400 ahead of next UK PM announcement
The selling pressure around the pound gathers pace in the European session, knocking-off GBP/USD closer towards the 1.24 handle amid looming hard Brexit fears and BOE Saunders' comments. BoJo set to become the new UK PM.
USD/JPY climbs to multi-day tops, further beyond 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on last week's recovery move from four-week lows.
Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low
With the US Dollar (USD) buyers cheering recent positive news/headlines, Gold drops to multi-day low as it makes the rounds to $1,417 heading into the Europe markets’ open on Tuesday.
Forex Today: King dollar rules in Asia, eyes on new UK PM announcement
USD hit weekly tops vs. main rivals; Trump, Congress leaders reached a deal on debt limit, Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed for easing. USD/JPY advanced beyond 108.00 – unfazed by BOJ pre-emptive easing talks.