US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Extra gains could now test 97.60 ahead of 97.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is prolonging the upside momentum well beyond the 9700 handle and is now facing interim resistance at monthly peaks near 97.60.
  • Extra buying impulse should lift the index to June tops around 97.80, at shouting distance from the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the constructive outlook on the buck is expected to persist above the critical 200-day SMA at 96.83.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.44
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 97.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.89
Daily SMA50 97.19
Daily SMA100 97.19
Daily SMA200 96.83
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.3
Previous Daily Low 97.13
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.67
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

