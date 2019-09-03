US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY tumbles on poor US ISM Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market printed a new 2019 high at 99.38. FXStreet's owned Jordi Martinez explains: "The Employment Index in the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey plunged in August to 47.4, falling well below the neutral 50 level from the 51.2 printed in July." Regarding the Nonfarm Payrolls, he also adds: "This report shows a very strong negative signal for next Friday's US employment report".

DXY 4-hour chart

 
This Tuesday, the Greenback lost some steam as it was unable to reach the 99.45 level. Bulls will have to reclaim the 99.28 and 99.45 resistances if they want to continue their ascent.
 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY decelerated to 98.94 support while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a correction down in the short term. Bears will need to overcome the 98.94 and the 98.68 support levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.97
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 99.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.07
Daily SMA50 97.58
Daily SMA100 97.52
Daily SMA200 97.07
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.13
Previous Daily Low 98.81
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000

EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh yearly low on the back of disappointing US data. The advance was modest as the shared currency remains out of the market’s favor. Bears still targeting 1.0820.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds around 1.2100 ahead of Parliament vote

GBP/USD holds around 1.2100 ahead of Parliament vote

The GBP/USD pair tested the 1.2100 figure after plummeting to its lowest since October 2016, amid hopes MPs will be able to block a no-deal Brexit. Dollar’s weakness helped to keep the pair afloat.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD

USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD

After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.

USD/JPY News

Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs

Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs

Gold prices have been on the rise again on Tuesday with US traders and investors coming back after the Labour Day holidays to what is a toxic-cocktail of Brexit and trade war risks.

Gold News

Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario

Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario

Australian Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year will be out early Wednesday, with the market expecting a 0.5% quarterly growth and a 1.4% advance yearly basis. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  