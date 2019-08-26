US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY remains under pressure below the 98.10 resistance

By Flavio Tosti

  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is recovering after the sharp Friday’s decline. 

  • The levels to beat for bears are at 97.95 and 97.85.

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is consolidating the sharp drop seen last Friday.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY remains under pressure below 98.10 and the 50 SMA. Bears will need to clear 97.95/85 and 97.70 support if they want to create a meaningful breakdown towards the 97.20 level.
 
 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading below a downward sloping 100/200 SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the short term. The main resistance to break for bulls is the 98.10 level.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.95
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 97.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.39
Daily SMA100 97.44
Daily SMA200 97.01
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 97.59
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

