US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY about to close at its lowest in 3 weeks

- DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to close at its lowest since July 22.
- The market is in a tight trading range just above its 50 DSMA.
DXY daily chart
DXY 4-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|97.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.65
|Daily SMA50
|97.2
|Daily SMA100
|97.34
|Daily SMA200
|96.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.66
|Previous Daily Low
|97.36
|Previous Weekly High
|98.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.21
|Previous Monthly High
|98.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.01
