US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY about to close at its lowest in 3 weeks

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to close at its lowest since July 22. 
  • The market is in a tight trading range just above its 50 DSMA. 
 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY keeps the consolidation theme unchanged. However, the market is about to close at its lowest since July 22.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY found support near the 96.30 level above the 200 SMA. However, the buyers will need a clear break above the 97.80 resistance to target the 98.10 level and the 50 SMA. Further up, bulls will look at the 98.36 resistance.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback is under pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate support is at 97.30. However, a daily close below 97.15 could be seen as a potential bearish continuation towards the 97.00 figure. 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.44
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 97.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.65
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.34
Daily SMA200 96.95
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.66
Previous Daily Low 97.36
Previous Weekly High 98.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.21
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

