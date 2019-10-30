US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Correction lower could extend further and test the 200-day SMA near 97.40

- The index continues to correct lower after failing to break above the 97.90 region, where converge the 100-day SMA (97.84) and the Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop (97.87).
- Interim support if the continuation of the down move materializes appears at the 10-day SMA at 97.55.
- Further south emerges the critical 200-day SMA at 97.43. Below this area, the bearish view is expected to return to the market.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.65
|Today Daily Change
|13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|97.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.2
|Daily SMA50
|98.4
|Daily SMA100
|97.87
|Daily SMA200
|97.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.93
|Previous Daily Low
|97.61
|Previous Weekly High
|97.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.15
|Previous Monthly High
|99.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.19
