US Dollar Index surges near 98.00 ahead of PCE Price Index data

- US Dollar Index advances US economy expanded in the second quarter.
- Headline PCE is forecast to rise 2.6% YoY, while core PCE is expected to increase 2.9% in July.
- Fed concerns have deepened after US Vice President Vance confirmed the end of the central bank’s autonomy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after three days of losses and trading around 98.00 during the Asian hours on Friday.
Traders are awaiting the July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index due later in the North American session, the last key inflation release before the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. Headline PCE is forecast to rise 2.6% year-over-year in July, while core PCE is expected to increase 2.9% over the same period.
The Greenback received support as the United States (US) economy grew in the second quarter. US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized climbed 3.3% in Q2, a faster pace than the initially estimated 3.1% increase and 3.0% prior.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that he would support an interest-rate cut in the September meeting and further reductions over the next three to six months to prevent the labor market from collapsing, per Reuters.
The concerns over Fed independence have increased following the recent remarks from US Vice President JD Vance. Vance confirmed, in an interview with USA Today on Thursday, the end of the Federal Reserve’s autonomy. He noted: "I don't think we allow bureaucrats to make decisions about monetary policy and interest rates without any input from the people that were elected to serve the American people...POTUS is much better able to make these determinations."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|-0.22%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|0.11%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.21%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|-0.00%
|0.20%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.22%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|-0.20%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/USD: Upside appears capped near 0.6550 amid renewed USD demand
AUD/USD has stalled its upside near 0.6550 in Asian trading on Friday, as the US Dollar attempts a decent comeback across the board amid a mixed market mood. However, the AUD/USD may further appreciate as the US Dollar could struggle due to dovish Fed bets and concerns over the Fed's independence. US PCE awaited.
USD/JPY retakes 147.00 after Japan’s Tokyo CPI-led dip
USD/JPY is bouncing back to retake 147.00 in the Asian session on Friday. The Japanese Yen reverses gains induced by soft Tokyo August Consumer Price Index data, as traders assess the data to gauge the BoJ's next rate hike. The pair tracks the US Dollar rebound, lifting the pair ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold: Profit-taking seeps in ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is pulling back from near five-week highs of $3,423 set on Thursday, snapping a three-day uptrend early Friday. Traders now await the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for a boost in Gold.
Bitcoin's declining volatility could make it more attractive to institutional investors: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analysts stated that Bitcoin's falling volatility makes it more appealing to institutional investors. The bank predicts that capital inflows into Bitcoin could match those of gold, but requires a 13% increase in its market capitalization.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
