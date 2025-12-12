TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

UK GDP, Industrial Production Data Overview

The United Kingdom (UK) economic docket features the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print for October and Industrial Production figures, to be published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this Thursday at 07:00 GMT.

The UK economy is expected to have registered a modest 0.1% growth in October, compared to the 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous month. Meanwhile, the UK Industrial Production is seen rising 0.7% MoM after declining 2% in September, while the annual output is anticipated to fall 1.2% during the reported month, following a 2.5% decline in the previous month.

How could UK GDP and Industrial Production data affect GBP/USD?

Any disappointment from the UK macro data, especially the growth figures, will reaffirm market bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates next week and weigh on the British Pound (GBP). The immediate market reaction, however, is more likely to remain limited amid the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), which continues to be weighed down by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish outlook.

In contrast, better-than-expected UK economic releases should assist the GBP/USD pair to build on its recent uptrend witnessed over the past three weeks or so. Even from a technical perspective, this week's sustained breakout and acceptance above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) backs the case for a further appreciation for spot prices. Hence, any corrective pullback is more likely to get bought into and remain limited.

Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.3435-1.3440 area, will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.3500 psychological mark. On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.3340 region, should protect the immediate downside, below which spot prices could weaken below the 1.3300 mark and test the next relevant support near the 1.3240-1.3235 zone.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (MoM)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Dec 12, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 0.1%

Previous: -0.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1750 on US Dollar rebound, Fed rate-cut expectations could cap losses

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1750 on US Dollar rebound, Fed rate-cut expectations could cap losses

The EUR/USD pair retreats from a 10-week high to near 1.1735 during the early European session on Friday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar.  The potential downside for the major pair might be limited amid the prospect of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts next year. The final reading of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices will be released later on Friday. 

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom economic docket features the monthly Gross Domestic Product print for October and Industrial Production figures, to be published by the Office for National Statistics this Thursday at 07:00 GMT.

Gold retreats from multi-week top amid risk-on mood; downside seems limited

Gold retreats from multi-week top amid risk-on mood; downside seems limited

Gold edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains, snapping a three-day winning streak to the $4,285-4,286 region, or the highest level since October 21. The prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum eyes breakout, Ripple steadies at support

Bitcoin and Ethereum eyes breakout, Ripple steadies at support

Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers