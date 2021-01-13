US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data

- DXY keeps the bid bias unchanged above 90.00.
- US December headline CPI rose 0.4% MoM, Core CPI 0.1% MoM.
- Fed’s Beige Book, Fedspeak next of note in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index now looks to Fedspeak
The index keeps the upbeat momentum and manages to regain the 90.00 barrier and above so far on Wednesday, leaving behind a bout of selling pressure earlier in the session.
In the meantime, yields of the US 10-year reference eases a tad from recent tops and navigate the 1.12% area following the recent inflation figures.
In fact, headline consumer prices rose at a monthly 0.4% in December, while prices stripping food and energy costs rose at a meagre 0.1% from a month earlier. Later, the EIA will release its weekly report on crude oil inventories ahead of the Fed’s Beige Book.
In addition, St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (2022 voter, dovish), FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish), Philly Fed P.Harker (2023 voter, hawkish) and FOMC’s R.Clarida (permanent voter, dovish) are all due to speak throughout the session.
What to look for around USD
The index regained buying interest after bottoming out in the 89.20 area in the first trading week of the new year and managed to advance to the proximity of 90.70 so far this week, where some relevant resistance turned up. The recovery in US yields keeps lending support to the greenback as investors continue to perceive a potential pick-up in inflation pressure/expectations in response to the most likely increment in fiscal stimulus under a Democrat White House. However, the outlook for the greenback remains fragile in the short/medium-term for the time being amidst massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.21% at 90.28 and a breakout of 90.72 (2021 high Jan.11) would open the door to 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) and finally 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7). On the other hand, immediate contention is located at 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) followed by 88.94 (monthly low March 2018) and the 88.25 (monthly low February 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared and US CPI marginally beat estimates..
GBP/USD retreats from 1.37 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.37 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US CPI
Gold struggled to capitalize on the early uptick amid renewed USD buying interest. The USD held on to its gains following the release of US consumer inflation figures. A cautious mood in the equity markets helped limit losses for the metal.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index: A move to 91.00 is not ruled out
After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week.