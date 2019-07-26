US Dollar Index stays close to weekly tops around 97.80

- DXY rebounds from 97.50 and looks cautious ahead of GDP.
- Yields of the US 10-year note recede from 2.10%.
- US advanced Q2 GDP figures next of relevance in the docket.
The greenback, measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is alternating gains with losses around 97.80 at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index trades flat ahead of GDP
After quite a volatile session on Thursday, the index managed to recover from the ECB-led drop to the mid-97.00s and regain the upper end of the range below the 98.00 handle.
The greenback has been gaining momentum in past sessions following markets’ perception that the Fed’s dovish tone remains far from a done deal at next week’s meeting. It is worth mentioning that investors have practically priced in a 25 bps rate cut – so called ‘insurance cut’ - in detriment of a larger cut for the time being.
Later in the day, an estimate of the US GDP during the April-June period will grab all the attention.
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut hits month, while a larger rate cut appears to have lost consensus in the last sessions. Trade tensions now look somewhat alleviated after US and China decided to restart talks next week. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is flat at 97.79 and faces the next resistance at 97.92 (monthly high Jul.25) seconded by 98.33 (monthly high Apr.23) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a breakdown of 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seller exhaustion ahead of US GDP
The EUR/USD market is showing signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the all-important US second-quarter economic growth figures. That seller exhaustion candle indicates scope for a rise to 1.12. A better-than-expected US GDP could yield broad-based USD rally.
GBP/USD: Bears back in charge amid renewed Brexit jitters, ahead of US GDP
Following a volatile Thursday, GBP/USD sees a calm session so far this Friday, with the bias leaning to the downside amid increased odds of a no-deal Brexit and cautious sentiment ahead of the key US macro data, Fed and trade talks.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with equities, T-yields, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY corrects lower towards the midpoint of the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the Asian equities and Treasury yields amid mixed trade headlines and increased nervousness heading into the US Q2 GDP release.
Gold: Eyes 50-day MA support after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at $1,406, having created a bearish outside day candle on Thursday. A bearish outside day occurs when the day begins on an optimistic note.
US Second Quarter GDP Preview: The dollar follows growth
US annualized GDP is expected to decrease to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first three months of the year and 2.2% in the final quarter of 2018. The range of estimates in the Reuters Survey of economists is 1.1% to 2.9%.