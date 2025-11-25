US Dollar Index softens to near 100.00 ahead of US Retail Sales, PPI releases

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 100.15 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Dovish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials boost expectations for a rate cut next month, which weighs on the DXY.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that available data indicate that the labor market remains weak enough to warrant another quarter-point cut at the December meeting. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated that she supports lowering the interest rate next month because she saw a sudden deterioration in the job market, as both are more likely and harder to manage than an inflation flare-up.

New York Fed President John Williams noted on Friday that the Fed can still reduce the interest rates "in the near term" without putting its inflation goal at risk. The US Dollar softens against its rivals as traders raise their bets of a Fed rate reduction in December following these dovish comments.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures are now pricing in nearly an 80% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed's December meeting, up from 30% odds that markets priced a week ago.

Traders will keep an eye on fresh US economic data later on Tuesday, with the US ADP Employment Change, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports to be published. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) is estimated to show an increase of 0.3% month-over-month (MoM) in September, while the Retail Sales are expected to show a rise of 0.4% MoM during the same period. These reports could offer some insight about the US interest rate path. In case of stronger-than-expected US economic readings, this could lift the DXY in the near term.