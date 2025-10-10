TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index softens below 99.50 as US government shutdown deepens

  • US Dollar Index weakens to around 99.30 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • The deadlock over ending the US government shutdown deepened on Friday. 
  • Fed officials saw another two interest rate cuts by the end of 2025, FOMC minutes showed. 
US Dollar Index softens below 99.50 as US government shutdown deepens
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a softer note near 99.30 during the early European session on Friday. Traders brace for comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers later on Friday. Also, the preliminary reading of the U-Mich Consumer Sentiment report will be published. 

The US government shutdown entered its tenth day on Friday as the Senate rejected funding bills from lawmakers that had the potential to bring the shutdown to an end. Concerns over the impact on the US economy could undermine the US Dollar against its rivals in the near term. 

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting released on Wednesday showed that a majority of policymakers supported the September rate cut and signaled further reduction later this year. However, some members favored a more cautious approach, citing concerns about inflation.

Markets are now pricing in nearly a 95% odds that the Fed cuts rates by 25 bps at its October meeting, while the odds of an additional reduction in December have dropped to 80%, from 90%, in the past week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that he would be comfortable with cutting interest rates again. Meanwhile,  Fed Governor Michael Barr said that the current outlook poses challenges for judging the stance of monetary policy and deciding the right path forward. Barr also noted that the Fed's rate cut in September was appropriate. 

Traders will take more cues from the speeches from the Fed’s  Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem later on Friday. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could lift the DXY in the near term. 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers