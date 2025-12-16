US Dollar Index softens below 98.50 ahead of US NFP data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 98.25 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The DXY edges lower as traders await the release of a slew of US economic data, including the delayed November US jobs report.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for October and November will be closely monitored later in the day. This report could give more clues about the US interest rate path. If the data point to a slowdown in the US labor market, this would reinforce expectations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts and undermine the Greenback. On the other hand, the stronger-than-expected outcome could provide some support to the US Dollar against its rivals in the near term.

Last week, the Fed announced its third and final quarter-point rate reduction this year, cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Markets are currently pricing in nearly a 76% chance that the US central bank will hold interest rates steady in January 2026, unchanged from a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that monetary policy is well-positioned for next year following last week’s rate reduction, amid elevated risks to employment and somewhat-reduced inflation risk. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated his view that current policy remains overly restrictive. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later this week for fresh impetus. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could boost the DXY.