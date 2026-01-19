US Dollar Index slumps to near 99.10 amid US-EU dispute over Greenland’s sovereignty

The US Dollar (USD) underperforms its major peers at the start of the week amid disputes between economies from both sides of the Atlantic over Washington’s plans to acquire Greenland. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.25% to near 99.15.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.25% -0.13% -0.14% -0.16% -0.15% -0.36% -0.54% EUR 0.25% 0.12% 0.11% 0.09% 0.10% -0.11% -0.29% GBP 0.13% -0.12% 0.00% -0.03% -0.03% -0.23% -0.41% JPY 0.14% -0.11% 0.00% -0.04% -0.03% -0.23% -0.41% CAD 0.16% -0.09% 0.03% 0.04% 0.01% -0.19% -0.38% AUD 0.15% -0.10% 0.03% 0.03% -0.01% -0.21% -0.39% NZD 0.36% 0.11% 0.23% 0.23% 0.19% 0.21% -0.18% CHF 0.54% 0.29% 0.41% 0.41% 0.38% 0.39% 0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Saturday, United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened 10% tariffs on imports from several European Union (EU) members, through a post on Truth.Social, for opposing his plans of “complete and total purchase of Greenland”, which will come into effect from February 1.

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen warned through a post on X that US President Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland could impact “territory’s integrity and sovereignty” that could undermine “transatlantic relations”, resulting in a risk of “dangerous downward spiral".

The event could be unfavorable for US-EU relations in the long term, increasing the likelihood that the old continent could explore alternative means of exchange for trade, which could undermine the general acceptability of the US Dollar further.

Meanwhile, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman on the US interest rate outlook are also being a major drag on the US Dollar. Bowman argued in a speech on Friday that the Fed should be prepared to bring interest rates to their neutral level as labor market conditions remain fragile.