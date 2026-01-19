Forex Today: Trump tariff threat weighs on Dollar, Gold hits record-high

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 19:

Financial markets turn volatile start the week as investors assess US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements. Stock and bond markets in the US will remain closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. In the second half of the day, December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada will be watched closely by market participants.

US President Trump said over the weekend that he will impose a 10% tariff from February 1st on all goods from eight European countries, which oppose his plan to take Greenland. These countries include Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Britain and Norway. The tariff rate is also set to go up to 25% on June 1st if the US fails to reach a deal to purchase Greenland by that time. Citing EU diplomats, Reuters reported on Sunday that EU ambassadors reached broad agreement to retaliate with a tariff package on 93 billion Euros of US imports that was suspended for six months back in August.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.15% -0.19% -0.17% -0.16% -0.35% -0.56% EUR 0.26% 0.11% 0.07% 0.08% 0.10% -0.09% -0.30% GBP 0.15% -0.11% -0.02% -0.02% -0.01% -0.20% -0.40% JPY 0.19% -0.07% 0.02% -0.00% 0.02% -0.17% -0.38% CAD 0.17% -0.08% 0.02% 0.00% 0.02% -0.17% -0.38% AUD 0.16% -0.10% 0.00% -0.02% -0.02% -0.20% -0.40% NZD 0.35% 0.09% 0.20% 0.17% 0.17% 0.20% -0.21% CHF 0.56% 0.30% 0.40% 0.38% 0.38% 0.40% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold started the week with a huge bullish gap and hit a new all-time-high at $4,690 before retreating slightly. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading at $4675, rising more than 1.5% on a daily basis.

After closing the third consecutive week in positive territory, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays under bearish pressure early Monday and declines toward 99.00.

EUR/USD benefits from the broad-based USD weakness and trades above 1.1600 in the European morning. Eurostat will release revisions to Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data for December.

USD/CAD turns south and trades below 1.3900 on Monday after having touched its highest level since early December near 1.3930 on Friday. The annual CPI inflation in Canada is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.2% in December.

After posting large losses on Friday, Silver regains its traction and trades at a fresh record high above $93.50 early Monday, gaining nearly 4% on the day.

Following a bearish opening, GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day at around 1.3400.

USD/JPY rebounds toward 158.00 after falling below 157.50 at the weekly opening. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that Industrial Production contracted by 2.7% on a monthly basis in November.

